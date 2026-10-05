Assam: Su-Prabhat Fitness Initiative Launched in Nalbari to Promote Healthy Living

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A new fitness initiative, 'Su-Prabhat', was formally launched at Gordon Field in Nalbari on Sunday with the message "Positive Thoughts, Healthy Mind and Healthy Body". The initiative aims to promote regular exercise, yoga and a healthy lifestyle among residents of the district.

The association conducts daily fitness and yoga sessions from 6 am at Gordon Field under the leadership of national-level Taekwondo player Brajen Das and singer Rajashree Das. International-level sportsperson Dharmeswar Bhaiti Haloi also conducts fitness training sessions for members from time to time.

Several residents of Nalbari have been regularly participating in the morning sessions. As part of Sunday's programme, T-shirts were distributed free of cost among association members. An office of the organisation near Gordon Field was also inaugurated by sports organiser Khagendra Nath Sharma.

Former Joint Director of the Nalbari Health Department and sports organiser Dr Kailash Deka attended the programme as a designated speaker. NIS coach Kalyan Barman and Dr Robin Talukdar were also present.

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