Dibrugarh Puja Committee to Bring Kamakhya Temple's Ambubachi Mela to Life

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Graham Bazar Mitra Sangha Puja Committee is set to celebrate its 45th year this Durga Puja with a unique theme inspired by the famed Ambubachi Mela at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.

Established in 1984 by residents of the locality, the Graham Bazar Mitra Sangha Puja has earned a reputation over the years for its innovative themes and elaborate pandal decorations, drawing thousands of devotees and visitors from across Assam. According to the organisers, this year’s pandal will recreate the spiritual atmosphere of the Kamakhya Temple atop Nilachal Hill, offering visitors a glimpse of one of Assam’s most revered religious festivals.

“This year, devotees and visitors will get to experience the spiritual essence and rich heritage of Nilachal Hill right here in Dibrugarh. We are blending deep faith with intricate pandal craftsmanship, traditional dhak beats, and cultural programmes to create a memorable experience,” an organiser said.

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