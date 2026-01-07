Electric bus service launched between Biswanath Chariali and Tezpur

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A new electric bus service was launched here on Monday between Biswanath Chariali and Tezpur by Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) Chairman Pallab Lochan Das.

Addressing a meeting after flagging off the bus service in the presence of invited dignitaries, Pallab Lochan Das said that the bus service was launched to facilitate the people of the district. The chairman said that this bus would not only streamline the transport system but also play an important role in controlling environmental pollution. Assam State Transport Corporation Managing Director Chinmoy Prakash Phukan, Biswanath Chariali Municipal Board Chairman Amarjyoti Borthakur, Assam State Transport Corporation Vice-Chairman Pranabjyoti Lahkar, and Biswanath District Commissioner Lakhinandan Saharia spoke a few words on the occasion.

The Chief Executive Officer of Biswanath Zilla Parishad invited guests as well as local people in the programme held at the premises of Automatic Vehicle Testing Centre (ATS) in Biswanath Chariali and attended by departmental officials.

Another bus service was also launched at Gohpur by State Transport Minister Charan Boro between Gohpur and Udalguri on Monday.

