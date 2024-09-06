Dibrugarh Remembers Jayanta Dutta, Road Renamed in His Memory

Dibrugarh: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma renamed a road in Dibrugarh in the memory of former BJP leader Jayanta Dutta who was shot dead in 2001.

On May 1, 2001, a tragic incident occurred in Dibrugarh when BJP candidate Jayanta Dutta was shot dead by assailants near the district BJP office in the heart of the market. At around 7 p.m., gunfire from assailants with AK-47s killed five people, including Jayanta Dutta.

Twenty-three years later, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma honoured Jayanta Dutta's memory by renaming Kol Road in Dibrugarh to Jayanta Dutta Road. The Chief Minister formally inaugurated the newly named road with an unveiling ceremony of the marker citing the name, a moment marked by poignant reflections from Jayanta Dutta's family.

Vidisha Gogoi, Jayanta Dutta's daughter, spoke about the deep impact the tragedy had on the family. Samiran Gogoi, brother of another victim, Prashant Gogoi, also shared his heartfelt reflections on that dark day.

In recognition of the lasting impact of the events of May 1, 2001, Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal also announced a Rs 25 lakh fund for road development. This announcement was conveyed by Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Mayor Saikat Patra on behalf of the minister.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Ministers Bimal Bora and Ashok Singhal, along with Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Mayor Saikat Patra and Deputy Mayor Ujjwal Phukan. Family members of the victims also attended the event.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presented the State Teacher Awards 2024 to 13 school teachers for their outstanding contribution in the field of education during the Teacher’s Day programme at the Rang Ghar auditorium in Dibrugarh University on Thursday. He also mentioned several key announcements pertaining to the development of Dibrugarh.