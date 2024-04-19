Dibrugarh: Residences Of Lurinjyoti Gogoi's Supporters Vandalized Hours Before Lok Sabha Polls

DIBRUGARH: A shocking incident has emerged from Assam just hours before the commencement of the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections on April 19.

In the horrific incident that unfolded in the village of Nau-Saudang in Assam's Tingkhang, unidentified miscreants vandalized the residences of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi's supporters and also set it ablaze.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi, who is contesting from the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat and is pitted against former Assam CM and BJP heavyweight Sarbananda Sonowal, faces a steep challenge as this unexpected attack has taken a toll on the AJP President's camp.