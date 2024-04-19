Dibrugarh: Residences Of Lurinjyoti Gogoi's Supporters Vandalized Hours Before Lok Sabha Polls

DIBRUGARH: A shocking incident has emerged from Assam just hours before the commencement of the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections on April 19.
In the horrific incident that unfolded in the village of Nau-Saudang in Assam's Tingkhang, unidentified miscreants vandalized the residences of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi's supporters and also set it ablaze.
Lurinjyoti Gogoi, who is contesting from the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat and is pitted against former Assam CM and BJP heavyweight Sarbananda Sonowal, faces a steep challenge as this unexpected attack has taken a toll on the AJP President's camp.
As per reports, the assault, which destroyed at least four houses belonging to ardent supporters of Gogoi, was believed to be carried out in a coordinated manner during the night.
This unsettling act of arson inflicted damages to the verandah and the tea garden shed house owned by Pawan Bora and the residences of Praveen Gogoi and Yadav Bara were also among the affected properties.
The camp of Lurinjyoti Gogoi will have to bear the brunt of this act of violence against his supporters in the midst of a daunting political battle that he faces.
This despicable act which unfolded mere hours before the scheduled polling, raised serious concerns in the vicinity, thereby alerting its residents.
The particular incident is indeed a worrying sign as it took place in close proximity to polling station number 35 of the Nau-Saudang Primary School, adding an extra layer of tension and concern to the electoral process.
Meanwhile, Lok Sabha elections in Assam will be held in three phases, on April 19, April 26 and May 7 respectively.
The Dibrugarh Parliamentary Constituency will head to the polls during the first phase on April 19 and its results will be declared on June 4 along with the rest of the country.
