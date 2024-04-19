Assam Lok Sabha Election: EVM Tampering Reported in Sonitpur

GUWAHATI: A few hours after the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections started in Assam, a case of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering was reported in the Sonitpur constituency.
As per reports, some unidentified miscreants covered the BJP symbol on the machine with a white paper, which could have been an attempt to deceive the voters.
The miscreants reportedly used glue to stick the white paper over the BJP symbol which caused the glue to seep down and resulted in machine malfunction.
Following the incident, a circle officer was sent to investigate the matter, which resulted in a temporary pause in the voting process.
Moreover, there have been several cases of EVM malfunctions reported in polling stations across all five Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam.
Malfunctions were reported at several locations, including the No. 919 Somua LP School, the No. 112 Panbari Mazgaon Mozolia School, and the No. 15 Udaypur polling centers in Bihpuria, Lakhimpur.
Meanwhile, the 11-Sonitpur HPC seat has a total of 16,32,937 voters who will cast their valuable votes to decide the fate of the candidates on April 19.
In Dhekiajuli LAC, there are a total of 2,22,014 voters, out of which 111679 are males and 110331 are female and 4 third gender voters. In Barchalla LAC, total voters are 1,90,133, out of which 95062 are males while 95065 are females and 6 third gender voters.
In Tezpur LAC, the total voters are 1,75,511 where 85333 are males, 90172 are females and 7 third gender voters. In Rangapara LAC, the total voters are 1,67,158 where 81862 are males 85290 are females and 6 third gender voters.
In Naduar LAC, there are a total of 1,99,431 voters. 99711 are males, 99715 are females and 5 third gender voters. In Biswanath LAC, the total number of voters are 1,86,334. Male voters are 92091 while female voters are 94241 and 2 third gender. In Bihali (SC), total number of voters is1,55,757. Male voters are 77620 while female voters are 78136 and one third gender voters.
