Assam Lok Sabha Election: EVM Tampering Reported in Sonitpur

GUWAHATI: A few hours after the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections started in Assam, a case of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering was reported in the Sonitpur constituency.

As per reports, some unidentified miscreants covered the BJP symbol on the machine with a white paper, which could have been an attempt to deceive the voters.

The miscreants reportedly used glue to stick the white paper over the BJP symbol which caused the glue to seep down and resulted in machine malfunction.

Following the incident, a circle officer was sent to investigate the matter, which resulted in a temporary pause in the voting process.