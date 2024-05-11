Memorandum of Understanding signed between IIT Guwahati and Geek’s of Gurukul

DHUBRI: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between IIT Guwahati and Geek’s of Gurukul on Thursday on sharing quality education with the students.

Under this MoU, the students of Geek’s of Gurukul will now be able to become a part of the quality education provided by IIT. With this agreement, those students whose dream of studying at IIT remained incomplete would now be benefitted from the quality education and guidance of teachers under IIT.

Under this understanding, IIT Guwahati would share its curriculum and the guidance of its teachers, which would also benefit the students in getting better placements.

A source in Geek’s of Gurukul said that in the changes made under the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) of the Government of India, such technical education holds great importance.

“It has been decided to collaborate with IITs across the country to promote it. The students studying in Geek’s Gurukul are already benefiting from the guidance of excellent teachers from IIT and NIT. In this way, the direct association with IIT is now an attempt to make the future of students brighter,” the source added.

In this sharing, technical courses like electronics, data science, business analytics, and artificial intelligence would be imparted and promoted, under which, considering the demand of the future, students would be provided with job opportunities. Founders of Geek’s Gurukul, Ajay Katana, and Neeraj Sahu, while Gaurav Tiwari, and Firoza Haq from E&ICT IIT signed the MoU.

