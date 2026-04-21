Dibrugarh: Salt Brook School achieves 100% pass rate in SEBA HSLC 2026

DIBRUGARH: In a remarkable academic feat, Salt Brook School, Dibrugarh, has once again recorded a 100 per cent pass rate in the SEBA HSLC (Class 10) Examination, reaffirming its consistent track record of excellence. All 98 students who appeared for the examination cleared it successfully, marking the second consecutive year of such an outstanding result in the institution’s history.

The results reflect a strong academic performance across categories. Out of the 98 successful candidates, 43 students secured distinction, 35 achieved star marks, and 28 obtained first division, underscoring the school’s commitment to high academic standards.

Among the top performers, Baristha Changmai emerged as the highest scorer with an impressive 587 marks, followed by Gitartha Bhuyan (579), Ashmita Das (576), Rajveer Roshan (573), Saifi Waqar Ahmed (573), and Chawlina Baruah (571).

Adding further distinction to the results, several students achieved perfect scores in key subjects. Seven students scored 100 marks in Mathematics, eight in Advanced Mathematics, and five students secured full marks in Hindi, highlighting both subject mastery and effective teaching methodologies. Expressing satisfaction over the outcome, Aswini Dowerah, Director of Salt Brook School, attributed the success to the dedication and hard work of the teaching staff and students alike. “Our SEBA HSLC results have been excellent this year. With a 100 per cent pass rate, it reflects the collective effort of our teachers and students,” he stated.

He further informed that the school has introduced foundation courses from Classes 6 to 10, aimed at strengthening conceptual understanding and enhancing academic preparedness from an early stage.

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