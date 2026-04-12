TEZPUR: Sonitpur shines in HSLC results; 19 schools achieve 100% pass rate

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Sonitpur district delivered an impressive performance in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination results declared on April 10, with 19 schools achieving a perfect 100% pass rate and several others securing outstanding results. According to the Regional Secretary of the Assam State School Education Board, Krishna Kanta Deka, a total of 142 students from the district secured distinction, while 383 students achieved star marks, and 2,157 students passed in the first division. This year, 13,287 students from Sonitpur district appeared for the HSLC examination, out of which 7,439 students successfully cleared the test, reflecting a commendable overall performance. In addition, nearly 30 other schools registered pass percentages exceeding 80%, further adding to the district’s achievement.

Also Read: Assam HSLC 2026 Results: 65.62% Pass Rate as Over 2.8 Lakh Students Clear Exam