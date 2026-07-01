Dibrugarh: Social Worker Jyoti Prasad Kanoi Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Renowned educationist, philanthropist, and social worker CA Jyoti Prasad Kanoi was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the ‘Northeast Education Eminence 2026’ in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the fields of education and social service.

The award was presented during a grand ceremony held on Sunday at the auditorium of Hotel Clubway Grand, Club Road, Jorhat.

A special audio-visual presentation highlighting the remarkable contributions of CA Jyoti Prasad Kanoi to the education sector was screened during the programme and received warm appreciation from the audience.

Carrying forward his family’s rich legacy of promoting education, CA Jyoti Prasad Kanoi established the Jyoti Lalita Kanoi Foundation, through which hundreds of girls from economically weaker families have received financial assistance to pursue their education.

Apart from his contribution to education, CA Kanoi has also played an active role in social welfare. He has facilitated the installation of several public drinking water kiosks across Dibrugarh, providing access to clean drinking water for the general public.

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