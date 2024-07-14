Dibrugarh Student Goes Missing in Simen River While Taking Selfies; SDRF Launches Search Operation

DIBRUGARH: A student from Dibrugarh has gone missing in the Simen river in Dhemaji while taking selfies on Friday. The student has been identified as Ajitej Hazarika of Boiragimoth, Dibrugarh. He is a student of Gyan Vigyan School.

According to reports, he had come to Murkongselek with a group of six friends from Dibrugarh in train and while taking selfies he went missing in Simen river.

Meanwhile, SDRF has launched a search operation in Simen river. The police have started investigation into the matter.

