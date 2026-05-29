Dibrugarh teacher accused of marking attendance digitally without attending school physically

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A shocking allegation has surfaced from the historic 10 No. Borbil Primary School at Jokai on the outskirts of Dibrugarh, triggering massive outrage across the district. Assistant teacher Nayanmoni Chetia has been accused of marking herself ‘present’ on the government’s ‘Shiksha Setu’ app despite allegedly not attending school physically.

According to reports, the Office of the Block Elementary Education Officer under Barbaruah Education Block had directed teacher Nayanmoni Chetia on May 26 to urgently join duties at 10 No. Borbil Primary School. However, allegations suggest that instead of physically reporting to the school, the teacher used technical means to register her attendance digitally on the Shiksha Setu app.

The controversy intensified after the school’s Headmaster, Anil Kumar Sonowal, publicly stated before the media that the teacher never came to the school on May 26. “What is most unfortunate is that students are suffering due to an acute shortage of teachers, while such irresponsible acts continue unchecked,” alleged locals.

Established in 1929, the heritage primary school has reportedly been functioning with only one teacher for nearly five months, severely affecting academic activities. Following repeated demands from parents and the local community, the Dibrugarh Education Department had issued urgent instructions nearly three months ago directing Nayanmoni Chetia to join the school.

However, the latest allegations have sparked widespread anger among the public, with many terming the incident a ‘betrayal of the education system’ and a ‘serious misuse of digital attendance mechanisms.’

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