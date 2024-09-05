Dibrugarh University Hosts Pre-event of Metapoise V1.0 Featuring 'Digital Transformation'

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh University’s Department of Computer Science and Engineering at DUIET, in collaboration with the Office of the Dean, Student Affairs, and North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) hosted on Tuesday at a pre-event for Metapoise v1.0.

The event titled, “Digital Transformation”, featured distinguished speakers who highlighted key advancements in technology. Prof. Surajit Borkotokey, Dean, Student Affairs at Dibrugarh University, delivered the welcome address. Prof. Jiten Hazarika, Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University inaugurated the session.

Dr.Arun Kumar Sarma, Director General of NECTAR, discussed S&T interventions for Northeast India, while Guruprasad Potdar, AVP of Product Line Service Components, presented on Advanced Surface Technology. Sukdeb Barman, Application Engineer at Adroitec Information System Pvt. Ltd., captivated the audience with insights on 3D Printing Technology and its role in Industry 4.0. Dr. Ganesh Khadanga, Scientist ‘F’ at the National Informatics Centre, explored the uses of Generative AI and Blockchain in industry and security.

Dhirendra Kumar from IoTech World Aviation introduced innovations like AGROBOT and AGRINET, focusing on agri-entrepreneurship. Rajendra Jena, Chief Geomatics Officer at NECTAR, provided insights into the applications of drone technology.

The event also included hands-on demonstrations by Sukdeb Barman on 3D printing, Dhirendra Kumar on agricultural drones, and Sattyam, Geomatics Officer at NECTAR, alongside Nitin Sharma, drone pilot and Senior Analyst at NECTAR, on drone data acquisition and mapping.

The session concluded with a vote of thanks from Dr. Kaushik Das, Assistant Professor at the Department of CSE, DUIET.

