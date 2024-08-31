Dibrugarh University Hosts Lecture on ‘Global Trends in Higher Education and NEP 2020’ by Renowned Educationist Professor Ved Prakash

DIBRUGARH: The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Dibrugarh University organized a lecture on Friday titled ‘Global Trends in Higher Education and NEP 2020,’ sponsored by ICSSR-NERC, Shillong. This lecture is part of the ‘Amrit Kaal Vimarsh Lecture Series: Viksit Bharat @ 2047.’

The lecture was delivered by Professor Ved Prakash, a renowned internationally acclaimed educationist and former Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and Vice-Chancellor of the National University of Educational Planning and Administration, New Delhi. He was welcomed with a traditional phulam gamosa by Professor Aparup Das, the nodal officer of the Viksit Bharat Mission.

Professor Ankur Bharali, Director of IQAC and Professor of Mathematics at Dibrugarh University, delivered the welcome address.

Professor Jiten Hazarika, Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, inaugurated the session, emphasizing the need for the education sector to adapt to global changes. He said that we are in a juncture as the entire world is facing various challenges as part of rapid change.

Professor Ved Prakash’s lecture covered the evolution of education in India, from the era of Raja Rammohan Roy to the post-independence period. He highlighted the substantial investments made by advanced countries in education and stressed that India needs to increase its efforts in this area. He noted that the influx of foreign students enhances a country’s global academic standing and encouraged Indian educational institutions to take proactive steps. He also advocated for greater attention to social sciences and humanities alongside science and technology.

Defining education as “enlightening the minds by the enlightened minds,” Professor Prakash responded to questions during the Q&A session. He praised the New Education Policy for emphasizing soft skills and skill-based courses, asserting that it is the responsibility of educators and institutions to provide this training. He also stressed the importance of incorporating human values into the curriculum. Concluding his lecture, he stated that wisdom arises from converting knowledge into practical understanding, called wisdom.

The event, marking the inaugural lecture of the Diamond Jubilee Lecture Series at Dibrugarh University, was attended by approximately 500 participants, including deans, faculty members, research scholars, and university officers. The session was anchored by Dr. Manashree Chetia, Assistant Professor at the Centre for Studies in Philosophy, Dibrugarh University.

