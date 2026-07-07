Dibrugarh University Launches Action as Police Arrest Student Leader in Alleged BEd Admission Scam

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh University (DU) has initiated action over an alleged seat-for-money racket in its BEd programme, a development that has once again brought the institution under scrutiny.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the university administration, police have arrested Madhurjya Chetia, Vice-President of the Dibrugarh University Postgraduate Students’ Union and a student of the Department of Political Science, for his alleged involvement in the case.

According to the complaint, money was allegedly collected from aspiring candidates in exchange for securing admission to the BEd programme. Preliminary findings suggest that the alleged racket had been operating for nearly three years, with an organised network reportedly targeting students by promising them admission in return for payment.

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