Dibrugarh University launches first Korean book translated into Assamese

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh University celebrated a historic literary milestone on Wednesday with the launch of the first Korean book translated into Assamese. Titled ‘Atmaanuhondhanot Dhyanor’ (Meditation in Self-Discovery), the work was authored by Buddha Bhikhu Jeong Yeo and translated by Debojani Das, a Teaching Associate in the university’s Korean Language Department.

The landmark launch ceremony was attended by Vice-Chancellor Prof Jiten Hazarika, Registrar Dr Paramananda Sonowal, and Professor Surajit Borkotokey, along with other distinguished guests. A 14-member delegation from South Korea, including monks, priests, and media representatives participated in the event.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Jiten Hazarika hailed the translation as a groundbreaking achievement. “This marks a momentous occasion not just for Dibrugarh University, but for Assamese literature as a whole. The translation of Korean philosophical works into Assamese opens new avenues for cultural and intellectual dialogue between our two civilizations,” he stated.

During the programme, Jeong Yeo personally distributed copies of his book to students and faculty members, demonstrating his commitment to sharing meditation and self-discovery principles with Assamese readers. His work explores the transformative power of meditation in achieving self-awareness and inner peace.

In a generous gesture highlighting his dedication to promoting Korean language education in Assam, Yeo announced a scholarship of $1,000 (approximately Rs 84,000) for students pursuing Korean language studies at Dibrugarh University.

“Language is the bridge that connects cultures and hearts. I hope this modest contribution will encourage more students to explore Korean language and culture,” the author remarked.

Translator Debojani Das reflected on her work bringing Korean philosophical concepts into Assamese. “Translating spiritual and meditative texts requires not just linguistic proficiency but deep cultural sensitivity. It has been an honour to make Venerable Jeong Yeo’s profound insights accessible to Assamese readers,” she said.

The Korean delegation praised Dibrugarh University’s commitment to promoting Korean language and culture in Northeast India. The event concluded with cultural exchanges, strengthening the growing bond between Korean and Assamese intellectual communities.

