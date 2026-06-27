Susmita Tanti conferred Someswar Sarma Memorial Endowment Award at Dibrugarh University

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DIBRUGARH: Susmita Tanti was conferred the prestigious Someswar Sarma Memorial Endowment Award 2026 for securing the highest marks in the first semester examination of the Post Graduate Diploma in Tea Technology and Plantation Management (PGDTTM) at Dibrugarh University. The award was presented during a ceremony held on Friday at the Conference Hall of Vishranta (Guest House), Dibrugarh University. Prof Pratim Borua, Chairperson of the Centre for Management Studies, Dibrugarh University, attended the function as the guest of honour. In his address, he emphasised that academic awards and recognitions play a vital role in inspiring students to pursue excellence in specialised fields such as tea technology and plantation management.

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