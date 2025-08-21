Dibrugarh University marks grand conclusion to Assimilation Week 2025

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The week-long celebration of Assimilation Week 2025 at Dibrugarh University came to a ceremonious end on Wednesday with a grand closing ceremony held at the Rangghar auditorium.

In line with the University Grants Commission (UGC)’s Advisory 2025 on the observance of Anti-Ragging Week from August 12 to 18 every year, Dibrugarh University organized the closing ceremony of Assimilation Week 2025 with a firm commitment to creating a safe, inclusive, and ragging-free academic environment. The initiative aimed to sensitize students about the harmful effects of ragging, promote a culture of mutual respect, and ensure smooth integration of new entrants into the university community.

The event featured insightful addresses, vibrant cultural performances, and interactive sessions with parents/guardians of the newly-admitted students into various programmes under the Five-Year Integrated Programme of the university. The ceremony echoed the university’s zero-tolerance stance on ragging and aligned with national efforts to foster student well-being and campus harmony.

The event commenced at 11:00 AM with the reception of guests, followed by the soulful rendition of the University Anthem. The formal proceedings began with a welcome address by Prof Surajit Borkotokey, Dean of Student Affairs, Dibrugarh University, who warmly greeted the gathering and emphasized the importance of student engagement and holistic development and active collaboration between the university and parents/guardians to ensure a supportive learning environment.

The welcome address was followed by an insightful deliberation of the Vice Chancellor, Prof Jiten Hazarika, who highlighted the university’s commitment to academic excellence and inclusive growth.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor highlighted the transformative power of education not just in academic advancement, but in shaping responsible, empathetic, and socially conscious individuals. Emphasizing the university’s vision, he stated that true education instilled values that empower students to become good human beings and active contributors to society, and appealed for continuous support and cooperation from parents/guardians to achieve the same.

The ceremony also featured a series of cultural performances by students, showcasing the diverse talents and cultural richness of the student community. These interludes added colour and energy to the proceedings, drawing enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Dr Paramananda Sonowal, Registrar of Dibrugarh University, also delivered an insightful speech, touching upon recent developments and student-friendly initiatives on campus. He had emphasized the role of education in building the ability to think critically and act ethically to stand firmly in an increasingly complex and competitive world.

A brief presentation by Dr Kaushik Das, Asstt Professor, Dept of Computer Science & Engineering, about the university’s activities further highlighted achievements and future plans. One of the highlights of the event was the interaction with guardians, which provided a valuable platform for open dialogue between university authorities and parents.

The prize distribution and certificate-awarding ceremony recognized the efforts of students who excelled in various events throughout Assimilation Week, followed by more cultural performances that kept the spirit of celebration alive.

The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks delivered by Dr Diganta Bhuyan, Chief Warden of Dibrugarh University hostels, acknowledging the efforts of everyone in successfully conducting the Assimilation week and the closing ceremony with grandeur.

The ceremony ended on a patriotic note with the National Anthem, bringing down the curtain on a successful and memorable Assimilation Week 2025.

