Dibrugarh University signs MoU with ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre, Lahowal

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Dibrugarh University and the ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Lahowal, on Sunday.

A target has been set to advance collaborative research between Dibrugarh University and the Regional Medical Research Centre. The MoU was signed by Dibrugarh University Registrar Dr. Paramananda Sonowal on behalf of Dibrugarh University in the presence of Dr. Rajiv Behl, Director General, Health Research, Indian Council of Medical Research and Secretary, Government of India, and Natarajcenivasan Kalimumusamy, Director, Regional Medical Research Centre, Lahowal.

It is to be noted that Dibrugarh University has been working hard to take forward scientific research since its inception. The university also has a leading Department of Herbal Sciences (Department of Pharamaceutical Sciences) on pharmacology.

The agreement signed between these two leading institutes is expected to bring a message of greater success to the collaborative field of health research.

Over the years, this department has been able to introduce excellence in the field of research in drug preparation. On the other hand, RMRC is a distinguished research institute, contributing immensely to the field of health research. During the last COVID pandemic, the company was able to provide amazing services.

