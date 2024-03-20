Assam: Dibrugarh University International Literature Festival begins

DIBRUGARH; The Dibrugarh University International Literature Festival organized by Dibrugarh University & Foundation for Culture, Arts and Literature began in Dibrugarh from Tuesday. Altogether, 85 writers from 14 countries are attending the inauguration ceremony held at Rangghar auditorium of the University including 35 other sessions spread over three days till March 21.

Dibrugarh University International Literature Festival 2024, co-hosted by Dibrugarh University and the Foundation of Culture, Arts, and Literature (FOCAL), marks a pivotal moment in celebrating the richness of global literary heritage.

This collaborative endeavour underscores the profound significance of literature in bridging cultural divides and fostering meaningful dialogue. By bringing together renowned authors, poets, and intellectuals from diverse backgrounds, this festival serves as a catalyst for cross-cultural exchange and mutual understanding.

Moreover, it reaffirms Dibrugarh University’s commitment to promoting intellectual discourse and nurturing creativity in all its forms. As participants converge to share their stories and perspectives, the festival becomes a vibrant tapestry of human experiences, inspiring audiences to embrace the beauty of literary expression and the power of dialogue to transcend boundaries.

Panel discussions, in-conversation sessions, reading sessions, book-signing sessions, workshops, and cultural programmes will be the basic components of the literature festival.

The Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University Dr Jiten Hazarika welcomed the chief guest Damodar Mauzo, Jnanpith Award and Sahitya Akademi Award winner, short story writer, novelist, critic and script writer, guest of honour Padma Bhushan Jahnu Barua, noted film director to the inauguration ceremony among other dignitaries, participants.

This literature festival is expected to encourage the student community of Dibrugarh University on a direct bridge with the world’s vast field of literature and intellectualism. The closing ceremony will be held on March 21.

