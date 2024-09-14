Dibrugarh University Signs MoU with Mirai Japanese Learning Centre to Launch Japanese Language Courses

Dibrugarh: Dibrugarh University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mirai Japanese Learning Centre on Friday to introduce Japanese language courses for students. The collaboration aims to empower students by providing them with the necessary language skills to enhance their global employability.

Mirai offers 100 per cent placement opportunities in Japanese-based companies, creating a direct pathway for students to secure jobs in various sectors. For students from Assam, learning Japanese will not only open doors to international job markets but also give them a competitive advantage in securing high-paying positions abroad.

Additionally, it will expose students to Japan’s rich culture, strengthening cross-cultural understanding and collaboration. With Japan actively seeking skilled professionals from abroad, this initiative will significantly boost the employability of Assam’s students and expand their career prospects in Japanese-based companies and beyond.

This partnership with Mirai is a significant milestone for Dibrugarh University, marking a step forward in its commitment to offering world-class opportunities and education for its students.

Also Read: Assam: Tinsukia Police Raid Gambling Den, Arrest 5 Including Journalist

Also Watch: