Assam: Tinsukia Police Raid Gambling Den, Arrest 5 Including Journalist

TINSUKIA: Tinsukia police led by Mrinmoy Das ASP (Hq) busted a gambling den and arrested 5 persons including a journalist after police conducted a raid following a tipoff at Devipukhuri in the heart of Tinsukia town on Thursday. They have been identified as Raja Mahato (journalist) and Umesh Mahato of Bengpukhuri Manik Hazarika Road under Tinsukia PS, Riju Khanikar of Panitola Bordubi Road under Tinsukia PS, Rinku Limbo of Naholia under Duliajan PS and Rubul Baruah of Makum Amitpur under Makum PS. The police recovered Rs 1,78,115 from their possession and seized a red Maruti Swift car (without number plate) and 3 scooters. A case 326/2024 u/s 14/15 of Assam Game and Betting Act 1970 has been registered against them.

Also Read: APNA Manch Celebrates Hindi Diwas with Two-Day Programme at Gandhi Vidyapith High School in Hojai

Also watch: