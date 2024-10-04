Dibrugarh University Student Union Body Election Results Out

Dibrugarh: The results of the Students Union Body elections of the Dibrugarh University has been declared. The results came out on Thursday evening.

Jugal Kishor Gogoi has been elected the president while Bhaskar Jyoti Pawe has been elected vice president. Lenish Mili is the general secretary and Hiruj Boruah is the assistant general secretary. Mrinmoy Bora has been named magazine editor and Gauravjyoti Neog is the music secretary while Bhairob Kumar Gogoi is the new cultural secretary.

Hamim Safik Saikia is the debating and symposium secretary, Karabi Gogoi is the fine arts and literary secretary, Anurag Saikia is general sports secretary and Joing Chawhai is the cricket secretary. Hema Lama is the indoor games secretary and Rahul Darik is the football secretary. Khamiranjan Bhuyan is the social service secretary and Nijwm Basumatary is the volleyball secretary.





Dipjyoti Phukan is the common room secretary (boys), Protisha Kashyap is the common room secretary (girls) and Palash Ranjan Saikia has been elected the gymnasium secretary.