Dibrugarh University signed MoU with Nanda Talukdar Foundation to preserve rare Assamese books and manuscripts

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday with Nanda Talukdar Foundation to preserve rare Assamese books and manuscripts. The collaboration with Nanda Talukdar Foundation marks a remarkable milestone in the conservation and digitization of more than 1000 rare and ancient manuscripts preserved in the Assamese Department of the University.

These manuscripts, written in Sanchipat, are written in Old Assamese, Sanskrit, Tai language, Bengali. Various topics including Vaishnavism, Buddhism, ancient customs of Assam, etc. are covered in these books. This entire collection is a storehouse of knowledge that reflects the diverse cultural and religious heritage of the region.

Under this MoU, these manuscripts will be accurately digitized and made available in the public domain, allowing scholars and researchers from different parts of the world to conduct research on these invaluable resources. This step will be the first large-scale effort to make rare Assamese manuscripts accessible to the people and ensure preservation for future generations. The MoU was signed by Dr. Paramananda Sonowal, Registrar of Dibrugarh University on behalf of the University and Mrinal Talukdar representing the Nanda Talukdar Foundation. This collaboration highlights the commitment of Dibrugarh University towards the preservation and promotion of Assam’s rich literary and cultural heritage.

Dibrugarh University Register Parmananda Sonowal said, “This partnership with the Nanda Talukdar Foundation is a remarkable step towards making Assam’s vast and diverse heritage accessible to the world. It is our hope that this step will inspire everyone.” “The digitization of these manuscripts is not only a matter of preservation but also a step towards opening the doors of knowledge. We are honoured to be a part of this groundbreaking project,” Mrinal Talukdar said.

Also Read: State Vigilance Arrests Lat Mandal of Kalaigaon Revenue Circle on Bribery Charges

Also watch: