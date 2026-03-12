Dibrugarh University Students Protest Alleged Insult by Education Minister, Demand Subsidy Notification

Students of Dibrugarh University staged a sit-in demonstration at Jyoti Batsora on Wednesday, protesting two separate grievances — the alleged insulting treatment of a Post Graduate Students' Union (PGSU) delegation by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, and the non-issuance of a government notification for a 50 per cent subsidy in self-financed courses at the university.
According to the protesters, a PGSU delegation had visited Education Minister Ranoj Pegu at his residence in Dhemaji the previous day to raise their concerns, and was allegedly insulted during the meeting.
"PGSU is an elected body, and an insult to the members will not be tolerated," said an agitated student at the demonstration.
The students also raised the issue of the 50 per cent fee subsidy for self-financed courses at Dibrugarh University — a benefit that had been announced by the government and disbursed for two consecutive terms, but for which no notification has been issued in the current term.
"The government had earlier announced a 50 percent subsidy in self-financed courses in Dibrugarh University, and for two terms, it was given. But this time, no notification regarding the subsidy has been sent out," the student said.
The protesters warned that their agitation would continue until the subsidy notification was issued and their grievances were formally addressed.