Dibrugarh’s Jyoti Nagar Durga Puja depicts Harappan civilization theme

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Jyoti Nagar Sarbajanik Shri Durga Puja Samiti in Dibrugarh has taken a unique and interesting approach this year by adopting the theme of the Harappan Civilization for their 31st Durga Puja celebration. The Harappan Civilization is one of the oldest civilizations in the world and is known for its advanced urban planning and architecture.

Committee secretary Arjun Harlalka said, “We wanted to do something different this year and showcase the rich history and heritage of our country. We believe our puja will attract visitors because of the unique theme and design. We not only want to pay homage to India’s rich cultural heritage but also educate the public about a lesser-known period in history.”

He added that natural and eco-friendly construction materials have been used in the design of the pandal.

The decision to focus on the Harappan Civilization is a departure from the more traditional themes often seen in Durga Puja celebrations. Visitors to the Jyoti Nagar Puja can expect to see intricate designs inspired by the Harappan Civilisation. The committee’s efforts to create a visually stunning and historically significant pandal are sure to delight and engage attendees of all ages.

Most of the Durga puja committees in Dibrugarh have adopted natural themes to attract the pandal hoppers.

Similarly, Chiring Chapori Durga Puja Committee have adopted Amarnath cave theme this time to attract the visitors.

