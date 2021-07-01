DIG of Police Hanumant Singh Rawat visits 142 Bn CRPF, Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT



GOLAGHAT: Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hanumant Singh Rawat, Range Hqr. CRPF, Khakhati visited 142 Bn. CRPF Headquarter of Jonaki Nagar in Golaghat and Sector Hqr 'C' DAB area at Urlamaghat on Monday.

Bharat Kumar Vaishnav, Commandant, gave a warm welcome to the DIGP. During visit in sector 'C' DAB area, the DIGP checked deployment of CRPF companies, locations and area of responsibilities and took stock of the security scenario measures of AOR and directed all personnel and officers of the Unit to maintain cordial relation with civil administration, police and public.

Also Read: 142 Bn CRPF organized International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Golaghat