DIGBOI: Fire at Dibru river reserve forest raises questions over forest protection

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: A devastating fire that broke out on Saturday afternoon in a government reserve forest along the Dibru river at the Nazirating tourist destination has exposed what environmentalists and eyewitnesses describe as alarming administrative apathy and systemic failure within the Doomdooma forest division.

The affected area falls under the Nazirating beat of the Doomdooma range, under the Doomdooma forest division, within the proposed Upper Dehing Reserve Forest (East Block)—a biologically sensitive zone that remains vulnerable despite its protected status. Thick smoke, roaring flames, and rapidly advancing fire lines engulfed a significant portion of the forest, triggering panic and outrage. Sources alleged that the blaze was not accidental but possibly the result of deliberate forest clearing by encroachers or vested interests seeking to expand mineral extraction in the resource-rich belt.

What has raised the most serious concern is the near-total failure of the forest administration to respond in time, despite the Nazirating forest beat office being located just a few metres across the river from the affected site. Eyewitnesses alleged that forest personnel remained passive even as the fire spread deeper into the reserve forest, allowing irreversible damage to take place.

Students and teachers from Digboi Sower Vidyapeeth, accompanied by local wildlife activist Faruk Ali, were present at the Dibru Nazirating tourist hotspot for idol immersion when they witnessed what they described as ‘unnatural developments’ accompanied by terrifying fire sounds. Nearly 20 students and teachers were reportedly traumatized by the horrifying scene. Ali alleged blatant negligence by forest staff on duty and said, “I immediately urged them to douse the fire.” He further added, “Instead of acting, they questioned how anyone could identify who started it. There was no urgency, no response—only excuses.” Environmental observers warned that the fire caused extensive damage and was spreading swiftly into the forest interior, posing a severe threat to wildlife, natural habitats, and the fragile riverine ecosystem. Experts cautioned that delayed intervention in such fires often leads to cascading ecological loss that may take decades to recover. The incident has drawn sharp condemnation from Digboi-based wildlife activist Devajit Moran, who squarely blamed the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Doomdooma, for what he termed repeated administrative lapses and a pattern of institutional negligence. Moran alleged that corruption and incompetence within the division had emboldened illegal activities, leaving forest protection mechanisms ineffective.

“This fire is not an isolated incident—it reflects a complete breakdown of forest governance,” Moran said, demanding that the chief minister of Assam order a high-level inquiry, fix responsibility, and take stringent action against erring officials. Despite the gravity of the incident and growing public concern, the Forest Department has so far failed to issue any official statement clarifying the cause of the fire, the extent of damage, or the measures taken.

