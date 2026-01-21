Dr Mitali Dutta Memorial Literary Awards presented in Doomdooma

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: The Doomdooma branch of the Sadou Asom Lekhika Samaroh Samiti in collaboration with the family of Late Dr Mitali Dutta, organized the Dr Mitali Dutta Memorial Literary Award Ceremony for 2025–2026 at the auditorium of Doomdooma Senior Secondary School on Sunday.

The event was held in memory of Dr Mitali Dutta, former Secretary and Vice-President of the Doomdooma branch and retired Head of the Bengali Department of Doomdooma College. The programme witnessed the presence of over a hundred distinguished personalities from the region.

The Dr Mitali Dutta Literary Award was conferred on Stuti Bandana of Bishnupur village under Biswanath district for her outstanding self-authored poetry collection selected through a statewide competition. The award comprised a memento, citation, bundle of books, and a cash prize of Rs 15,000.

Meanwhile, the Dr Mitali Dutta Distinguished Woman Writer Award (Doomdooma region) was presented to Renu Bhuyan. This award included a memento, citation, bundle of books, and a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

At the beginning of the programme, floral tributes were paid in front of the portrait of Late Dr Mitali Dutta by her husband Dr Hareshwar Dutta, family members, and members of the samiti. The meeting was presided over by Branch President Dibyalata Deka, while Ranjita Gogoi Baruah, Secretary of the branch, conducted the proceedings.

The judge of the poetry competition, Deepak Ranjan Baruah, Associate Professor of Assamese at Doomdooma College, presented his observations, offering an insightful analysis of the award-winning poetry collection by Stuti Bandana.

The invited speaker, Pranita Handique, retired Associate Professor of Economics, Doomdooma College, and a former colleague of Dr Dutta, emotionally shared her memories and experiences of the Late academician.

Dr Mitali Dutta’s daughter Dr Swarnali Dutta, currently working at a university in South Korea and who bore the expenses of the event, remarked that she found reflections of her mother in every senior member of the samiti.

Among others who spoke on the occasion were retired professor Biren Konwar, retired Vice-Principal Benu Bora, senior journalist Dhiren Deka, and noted social worker and retired Headmaster of Rupai High School Prakash Dutta, all of whom delivered meaningful and thoughtful speeches.

Adding a poetic touch to the event, Dr Dutta’s nephews Sourav Kumar Dutta Medhi and Jayanta Dasgupta recited poems in her memory.

