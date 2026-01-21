Digboi Mahotsav 2026 to celebrate culture and heritage and artistic diversity

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Asia's oldest oil town, Digboi, is preparing to host a major cultural congregation with the organization of Digboi Mahotsav 2026, scheduled from January 25 to February 1 at the Digboi Refinery Ground. The week-long festival aims to spotlight Assam's artistic diversity while positioning Digboi as a heritage and tourism destination of national and international relevance.

The festival is being organized for the first time by Prayas, a government-registered voluntary organization engaged in social, cultural, educational, and sports development, in collaboration with Zubeen Garg Anuragi Mancha, Digboi. A series of All-Assam level competitions carrying a total prize money of Rs 1 lakh will form the core of the celebrations, attracting participants from various districts of the state.

The competitive programmes will commence on January 25 at 2.30 pm with a drawing competition for school students, divided into three categories-Pre-Primary to Class II, Class III to Class VI, and Class VII to Class X. While drawing paper will be provided by the organizers, the theme will be announced on the spot to test creativity and originality.

On January 26 at 11.00 am, the Mahotsav will host an All-Assam Debate Competition on the motion: 'In the opinion of the House, social media helps to improve mutual relationships among people.'

Each team will consist of two speakers-one speaking for and the other against the motion, with four minutes allotted to each participant.

Devotional music will take centre stage on January 28 at 2.00 pm with the All-Assam Diha Naam Competition, open to all age groups. Each team may comprise a maximum of 12 members, including musicians, and will be allotted 12 minutes for performance.

The festival's musical segment will peak on January 30, featuring two memorial competitions. The Late Anand Dutta Memorial All-Assam Bhupen Hazarika Song Competition will be held at 1.00 pm, followed by the Late Bikash Gogoi Memorial All-Assam Zubeen Garg Song Competition at 2.00 pm. Both events will be conducted in two categories-Category A (up to Class IX) and Category B (Class X and above).

Assam's classical theatrical tradition will be showcased on January 31 at 2.00 pm through the All-Assam Bhaona Dialogue Competition.

Highlighting the broader objective of the festival, Jiten Dutta, President of the Organizing Committee, said that Digboi was a picturesque and tranquil oil town with immense historical importance. He added that cultural festivals like Digboi Mahotsav serve as effective platforms to showcase the town's legacy, natural beauty, and vibrant cultural life beyond regional boundaries.

