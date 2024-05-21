478th Abhirbhav Mahotsav of Sri Sri Badla Padma Ata Purush celebrated at Digboi

TINSUKIA: The 3-day colourful celebration of 478th Abhirbhav Mahotsav (grand appearance) of Sri Sri Badla Padma Ata Purush, a disciple of Sri Sri Madhabdev concluded at Muliabari Playground Digboi on Monday with religious fervour and obeisance. The 3-day event witnessed dihanam, national level seminar, cultural programme, workshop on propagation and promotion of Vaisnavism.

The most remarkable event was held on Sunday where more than thousand children performed ‘Krishna nritya’ amid the presence of huge onlookers. The kid performers from several districts like Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sibasagar participated in the spectacular event. Speaking on the occasion, Sri Sri Janardhan Dev Goswami, Xatradhikar of Uttar Kamalabari Satra said the concept behind involving children was to inculcate the ethos of neo-vaisnavism among young minds.

