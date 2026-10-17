Digboi MLA Unveils Local Market and Solar Lighting to Ease Congestion and Boost Safety

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Digboi MLA Suren Phukan on Friday inaugurated the Digboi Thaluwa Bazaar (Local Hut) within the ASTC bus stand premises in Borbil and laid the foundation stone for a solar-powered street lighting project along the Digboi Chariali-Lions Club stretch, targeting traffic congestion, roadside encroachment, and inadequate street lighting.

Roadside vending around Digboi Chariali, where traders sell vegetables, fish, meat, and fruits from road margins and footpaths, has contributed to congestion and restricted pedestrian movement. The newly inaugurated market is intended to provide these small traders with a designated commercial space, reducing pressure on busy roads and restoring footpaths for public use.

MLA Phukan called upon those occupying encroached areas to vacate them, warning that action could be initiated under applicable law.

The solar lighting project, meanwhile, is expected to improve illumination after dark, enhancing visibility for pedestrians, motorists, shopkeepers, and residents travelling along the busy stretch.

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