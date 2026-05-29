Bokakhat: Solar-powered lights installed in elephant-hit villages around Kaziranga to ensure night safety

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The authority of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has installed solar-powered lights along roadsides in elephant-affected areas in and around Bokakhat. A Kolkata-based organisation named Technip provided 15 solar-powered lights, which have been installed in several locations, including Budhubil village, Borjuri Basti, Methoni tea estate, Panbari village, Geleka Balijan, Tipujan, and Borbheta village under the Bokakhat forest division, to ensure the safety of locals at night.

Also Read: Assam: Domesticated elephant forcibly taken away from owner in Balijan, Bokakhat