Digboi Police Busts Cash-for-Job Scam; Woman Kingpin Suparna Dutta Gogoi Arrested

DIGBOI: In a major breakthrough, Digboi unit of Assam police busted a network involving cash for job scam in Digboi. Suparna Dutta Gogoi, one of the women kingpins was taken into custody by Digboi police early on Wednesday.

“The accused lady has demanded one lakh and twenty three thousand from me and was paid accordingly in instalments for a contractual job at AOD Digboi earlier in July 2024,” alleged Man Singh before the media after lodging an FIR with the Digboi police station.

According to police sources, the accused had been involved in cash for job scam for several years duping several individuals on the pretext of providing jobs. A similar complaint was also lodged earlier but the case couldn’t progress well due to political interference.

Ironically one of the former officials of Digboi Police station on the condition of anonymity disclosed that whenever the police tried to investigate the case, there always was undue political interference.

“The women was already expelled months back from Digboi BJP Mandal following complaints against her,” informed one of the office bearers of Digboi BJP Mandal.

According to the OC of Digboi police station, the investigation is afoot follwing a formal complaint to this effect. Police is investigating all aspects of the case.

On Thursday, the accused will be placed under police remand in order to conduct a comprehensive and efficient investigation aimed at identifying any connections to the scheme.

However, based on a case no 107/24 the accused was being prosecuted U/S 316(2) /318(4) /308(2) /351(2) of BNS 2023.

