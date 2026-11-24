OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Against the backdrop of a reported 15 per cent increase in road accidents across Assam, Digboi police has sounded a stern warning to traffic violators, announcing severe legal action from Tuesday, as it prepares to move beyond repeated awareness campaigns towards stricter enforcement of traffic regulations.

The intensified approach follows a series of initiatives undertaken by Digboi police, including public awareness campaigns, naka checking, and imposition of fines and penalties, to promote responsible driving and curb road accidents.

However, despite these sustained interventions, the police have now made it clear that continued violations of traffic regulations will invite stringent consequences.

“We have done enough so far in all forms and sincerely expect the drivers, owners, and vehicle staff to reciprocate well and ensure a safe and smooth conduct on the roads and highways,” said Himangshu Gohain, Co-District Superintendent of Police (CDSP), Digboi, emphasising the need for cooperation from all stakeholders in ensuring road safety.

As part of its continued road safety outreach, CDSP Himangshu Gohain and Inspector Pranjal Chetia personally visited three prominent auto-rickshaw stands at Tingrai Chariali, AOD School Auto Stand, and Powai Bazar Auto Stand on Monday.

During the interaction, auto-rickshaw drivers and operators were sensitised about various traffic regulations, provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, and other relevant legal requirements governing road transportation.