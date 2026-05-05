DIGBOI: Suren Phukan registers commanding win as BJP sweeps Upper Assam

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: In a resounding political statement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has swept across Upper Assam, securing emphatic victories in all major constituencies and reaffirming its firm grip on the region. At the centre of this decisive mandate stands Digboi MLA Suren Phukan, whose commanding win has emerged as one of the most striking outcomes of the election.

Phukan polled 65,690 votes, leaving his nearest rival, Dulal Moran, far behind at 24,617, while Bharat Nayak secured 19,638 votes. The scale of victory not only underscores Phukan’s personal connect with voters but also reflects the BJP’s deep-rooted organizational strength. NOTA in Digboi stood at 2,697 votes, higher than several candidates, hinting at a limited but visible undercurrent of dissent.

In his first reaction, Suren Phukan expressed profound gratitude to party workers, grassroots supporters, and senior leadership, crediting their relentless efforts for the victory. He also extended heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, acknowledging his leadership as a key driving force behind the party’s sweeping success. Phukan described the mandate as a victory of the people of Digboi and a testament to collective commitment on the ground.

Also Read: BJP flexes muscle in Digboi; Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal backs Suren Phukan