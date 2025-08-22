Digboi’s Sonakshi Paul shines, ranks 4th in Assam Science Olympiad

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: A leading educational institution of Digboi, Vivekananda Academy, on Thursday proudly announced that Sonakshi Paul, a student of VII standard, secured the 4th rank in the state of Assam in the prestigious Indian Talent Olympiad (Science ) Examination 2024-25.

Daughter of Swapan Paul and Shila Paul of Mission Para area, Sonakshi’s remarkable achievement stands as a testament to her hard work, determination, and academic excellence.

The Indian Talent Olympiad is a national-level competitive examination that evaluates students’ knowledge, reasoning ability, and analytical skills. Competing against thousands of participants from across Assam, Sonakshi emerged among the top performers, bringing honour to her school and community.

Speaking on the achievement, Sutapa Chowdhury, the Principal of Vivekananda Academy, said, ‘Sonakshi’s success is a matter of immense pride for the institution. Her dedication, perseverance, and focus have set an inspiring example for her peers. We believe she will continue to shine in all her future endeavors.”

“The Olympiad Glory for Vivekananda Academy as Sonakshi Paul secures 4th rank among the 10 state toppers is the glory of all of us in the district which would ignite the minds of hundreds and thousands of school children,” said Digboi MLA Suren Phukan while congratulating the winner, the school management, and the proud parents.

“This accomplishment not only highlights Sonakshi Paul’s individual brilliance but also reflects quality upbringing and parenting, the quality of education and the mentorship at Vivekananda Academy school,” added Phukan. Meanwhile,the elated parents expressed heartfelt gratitude to the school and teachers for their constant guidance and encouragement in shaping their daughter’s success.

Also Read: Assam: Sivasagar gears up to honour ‘Singha Purush’ Pranabjit Chaliha

Also Watch: