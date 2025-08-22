Assam: Sivasagar gears up to honour ‘Singha Purush’ Pranabjit Chaliha

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Preparations are in full swing to observe the second death anniversary of eminent leader of the Assam Agitation, national-level sportsman, sports organizer, politician and writer, Late Pranabjit Chaliha, popularly known as Singha Purush.

Pranabjit Chaliha (Romu) Smriti Rakshya Samiti announced a daylong programme on September 13 in Sivasagar town to commemorate his contributions. As part of the preparations, an office of the committee was inaugurated on Wednesday at his former business premises at Christian Patty Chariali. The office was formally opened by his wife, Raka Chaliha, in the presence of numerous admirers of the Late leader.

Speaking at the event, committee President Dhananjay Saikia, after lighting a lamp before Chaliha’s portrait, stated that it was the responsibility of every proud Assamese to preserve the legacy of the nationalist spirit and contributions of Pranabjit Chaliha.

The memorial programme on September 13 will be attended by leading figures of the Assam Agitation as well as top leaders of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU). On the occasion, five individuals who had made sacrifices during the Assam Agitation will be felicitated.

In the evening, a tribute event will be held at KPM Chariali, where 1,001 lamps will be lit in memory of the Late leader, alongside a commemorative programme highlighting his life and achievements.

The committee has also planned to publish a commemorative volume on Pranabjit Chaliha’s life and works, install a statue in his honour, and organize a state-level sports event in his memory.

The organizers have appealed to the people of Sivasagar to extend their cooperation and active participation to make the upcoming memorial programme a success.

