Digital learning tablets distributed among students of KGBV, Dhubri

A Correspondent



DHUBRI: Ten tablets were distributed among students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya ( KGBV) at Gauripur of Dhubri district on Monday. The programme held under the banner of the Saksham Bitiya Abhiyaan campaign of Piramal Foundation of Dhubri.

Assistant Commissioner of Dhubri, Neha Yadav distributed the tablets formally with collaborative effort of Piramal Foundation and Education Department, supported by Amazon, in order to initiate and instill the skill of digital literacy amongst the girl students, with respect to Saksham Bitiya Abhiyaan campaign of Piramal Foundation.

Speaking in the function organized by Piramal Foundation, Dhubri Assistant Commissioner Neha Yadav said that these tablets would prove to be very useful to all students. "These tablets will be used in regular rotational method under the supervision of KGBV Gauripur Warden, Jesmina Khatun and the other staff members. This will help the students improve their education quality by enhancing their digital learning skills," Yadav added. She also interacted with the students on various topics and shared many experiences of her life too.

Gauripur Block Elementary Education Officer, Abul Kalam Azad, Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator of Dharmashala cluster, Suresh Kumar, District Program Manager of Piramal Foundation, Udai Singh Chundawat, and other dignitaries attended programme.

A wall magazine was also inaugurated followed by demonstration given by Dhubri District Programme Manager Udai Singh Chundawat. In his demonstration, Chundawat taught the students how to use the tablets in a very simple way along with interaction on ongoing issues and future interventions.

