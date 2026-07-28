Dikhow flood heroes...Labourers save nearly 1,000 lives in Bihubar

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: In a remarkable display of courage and humanity, a group of stone-carrying labourers rescued nearly 1,000 people from the devastating floods caused by the overflowing Dikhow River in Assam's Nazira region.

The incident dates back to July 19, when severe flooding triggered by the swollen Dikhow river submerged large parts of the area. At a time when official rescue teams such as the SDRF and NDRF had not yet reached the affected locations, these labourers stepped in as lifesavers.

Stone-carrying labourers rescued nearly 1,000 people in Bihubar from certain death using small boats and banana tree rafts.

The rescuers-identified as Shravan Prasad Majhi, Lohit Das, Bablu Garh, Ravi Kumar Rajbhar, Rajkumar Rajbhar, Bajrangi Rajbhar, and Bhart Tanti-risked their lives to carry out the daring mission. Using small makeshift boats and banana tree rafts, they navigated the dangerous floodwaters to pull stranded residents to safety.

Their swift and selfless efforts ensured that hundreds of people, along with livestock such as cows and goats, were moved to safer places in a short span of time. Reports suggest that each boat managed to rescue between 100 and 200 individuals during the peak of the crisis.

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