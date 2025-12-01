Dilapidated road causes misery to locals in Charaideo’s Charaipung

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The residents of Charaipung area of Cheraideo district are facing immense hardships due to the deplorable condition of the Lahdoigarh-Rangluwa road, which connects Assam to Arunachal Pradesh.

The road, which passes through the historic Lahdoigarh, has been in a state of disrepair for years, causing immense distress to the local population. The situation worsened after a group of Arunachal Pradesh residents, allegedly backed by the NSCN militant group, attacked the Charaipung police station and destroyed several homes and tea gardens in the area on August 14, 2010. The incident led to a prolonged standoff between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, with both states claiming the area as their own. The situation was eventually brought under control after the Assam Government established a BOP camp near Lahdoigarh. However, the road remains in a poor state, with large potholes and pits making it difficult for locals to travel. The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has appealed to the State Government to repair the road and ensure safe passage for the local population.

