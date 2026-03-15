Dilapidated road in Barpeta village causes hardship for residents, students

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: Even after 77 years of Independence, a village in Barpeta district continues to struggle for basic development, with residents facing severe difficulties due to the poor condition of a key road in the area. The main road at Howly Para of Khatartari village under Bonghugi Gaon Panchayat turns into a pond-like stretch after even a short spell of rain, causing immense inconvenience to local residents.

The road, which earlier fell under the Jania Legislative Assembly Constituency and now comes under the newly formed Mandia Assembly Constituency, has remained in a dilapidated condition for many years. As it is the only road connecting the locality, even light rainfall submerges the stretch under water, making movement extremely difficult for villagers.

Notably, KKHP Robi Sheikh M.E. School—one of the key educational institutions in the area—is situated along this road and currently has more than 500 students enrolled. During the rainy season, students find it extremely difficult to travel to school through the waterlogged road, severely affecting their regular academic activities.

Local residents alleged that the issue has been repeatedly brought to the attention of public representatives, including the local MLA and MP. However, they claim that no effective steps have been taken so far to repair or develop the road.

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