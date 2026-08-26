Dilip Saikia Seeks Spiritual Harmony at Month-Long Mahamrityunjaya Yajna in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Assam BJP State President and Member of Parliament Dilip Saikia attended the month-long Mahamrityunjaya Yajna and Shiva Mahapurana programme at the Dudh Nath Bigraha Kharjara Ashram in Nalbari on Monday evening. During his visit, Saikia performed puja and offered aarti, besides participating in the yajna rituals and seeking blessings.

The religious programme is being conducted according to Vedic rituals by priests from Kashi and Varanasi. Taking part in the yajna, the MP participated in the offerings and performed aarti before the deities.

Speaking on the occasion, Dilip Saikia said that participating in the sacred Mahamrityunjaya Yajna at Kharjara Ashram provided him with spiritual satisfaction. He expressed hope that the religious programme would inspire spiritual consciousness among the Sanatani community and further strengthen harmony, brotherhood, and spiritual awareness in society.

He offered prayers at the feet of Lord Shiva and other deities for the happiness, peace, prosperity, and well-being of all. He also prayed that the blessings of Lord Bholenath would bring peace and welfare into everyone’s life.

Meanwhile, the Shiva Purana discourse has been continuing at the ashram every day from 3 pm since August 22. Veda Vibhushan Vedic Shivakesh Dubey Ji Maharaj from Varanasi is participating as the narrator of the Shiva Purana. MP Dilip Saikia also attended the discourse and offered prayers.

The organisers said that the month-long yajna will conclude on August 28 with the grand Purnahuti, followed by a large Bhandara.

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