Dilip Saikia smells a rat in Zubeen Garg's death, suspects foul play

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Assam BJP President and Darrang-Udalguri Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia on Thursday voiced deep suspicions over the mysterious death of iconic Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, calling for a meticulous investigation to uncover any potential foul play. Speaking at an event marking the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya at the district library auditorium here, Saikia emphasized the need for justice, describing Garg’s demise as a profound loss to Assam’s cultural heritage.

“My mind tells me there is some foul play in the incident leading to Zubeen’s death. His soul must get justice,” Saikia stated. “We expect a flawless investigation by the SIT, keeping in mind all legal provisions, including interpretations from the foreign country where it occurred,” he added.

Saikia expressed confidence in Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s handling of the matter, praising the ‘delicate’ approach that has already prompted a second post-mortem in Guwahati on September 22 to rule out foul play, alongside the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the Assam CID. The SIT has since raided the homes of key figures, including festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma, while arresting drummer Shekhar Jyoti Goswami amid over 55 FIRs accusing the four individuals of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

Shifting focus to politics, Saikia exuded optimism about the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) prospects in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election, with results set for announcement on Friday. He predicted a significant improvement over the previous term, positioning the party as a kingmaker in the next BTC formation.

“We will definitely perform better than before and hope to win more than 15 seats. BJP will make its presence felt in forming the next BTC,” Saikia asserted. He extended an open invitation for alliances, stating, “The doors of our party will remain open for any political outfit—be it UPPL or BPF—willing to collaborate for a stable BTC government.”

Also Read: MP Dilip Saikia distributes MPLAD fund sanction letters in Udalguri

Also Watch: