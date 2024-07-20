Lokasilpi Guna Saikia Sangeet Mahavidyalaya Marks 28th Foundation Day with Special Ceremony

Nagaon: Lokasilpi Guna Saikia Sangeet Mahavidyalaya celebrated its 28th foundation day at its campus recently. The celebration was initiated with the lighting of the earthen lamp by the project director, Dr. Arup Bordoloi, Sangeet Natak Akademi, North East Centre, Guwahati.

Classical music maestro Pandit Bidyut Mishra, noted lyricist Manjula Hazarika, noted musician Bipul Baruah, actress Jhulan Laskar, noted filmmaker Krishna Mahanta, and wife of Lokasilpi Guna Saikia, Parul Saikia, attended the celebration as special invitees.

During the celebration, over 100 students of the music college performed various types of art forms, including vocal, Bharat Natyam, tabla, and Satriya, directed and led by, the principal of the college, Kakoli Saikia. Two recorded songs by Kakoli Saikia and Moni Mugdha Rajkhuwa, composed by Lokasilpi Guna Saikia, were also ceremonially released during the event.

