Dima Hasao: Awareness rally held in Haflong to mark National Girl Child Day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The District Health Services, Dima Hasao, observed National Girl Child Day on Saturday with a rally, followed by a public program aimed at highlighting the importance of empowering the girl child.

The rally commenced from the office of the Additional C.M. & H.O. (FW), Haflong, and concluded at the Cultural Hall. The program began with a welcome address by Dr. Marina Changsan, Additional C.M. & H.O. (FW) and District Appropriate Authority under the PC-PNDT Act.

Probita Johori, executive member, attended the program as the chief guest. In her address, she emphasized the government’s strong commitment to the empowerment and welfare of girls. She spoke about several schemes dedicated to the girl child, including Nijut Moina, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, and Balika Samriddhi Yojana. She noted that despite their potential to bring positive change, many families remain unaware of these schemes, which limits their benefits.

Dr. Sarsing Rongpi, Joint Director of Health Services, Dima Hasao, in his speech stressed the strict enforcement of the PC-PNDT Act to curb prenatal sex determination. He warned that violators would face stringent punishment and expressed optimism that societal attitudes towards the girl child are gradually improving.

The programme also featured speeches by students from St. Agnes Convent School, Sengya Sambhudhan School, Girls’ Government School, and other institutions, who spoke on the significance of National Girl Child Day and gender equality.

Among others present at the event were Dr. Marina Changsan, Additional C.M. & H.O. (FW); Rijit Kachari, SDIPRO, Maibang; along with officials, staff members, students, and members of the public.

