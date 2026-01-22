‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ awareness programme at Rabindranath Tagore University

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: As part of the Hojai District Day celebrations on January 25, the Hojai district administration and civil society will organize an awareness programme on January 24 at 11:00 am at the Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha Auditorium, Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai.

The programme, titled 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao,' will focus on women's safety and empowerment, with the Chairperson of the Assam State Women's Commission, Angurlata Deka, attending as chief guest. The district administration and university authorities have appealed for active participation from citizens, academicians, and students, with special emphasis on the involvement of female students.

