OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The 9th (254th) Session of the Thirteenth Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC) convened on Thursday at the council's headquarters in Haflong, marking a significant milestone with the passage of the historic Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Act, 2026.

Chaired by DHAC Chairman Mohet Hojai, the session brought together council leadership and members to deliberate on key regional development strategies, administrative accountability, and public welfare initiatives across the hill district.