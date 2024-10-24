Tezpur University Hosts 9th Northeast Meet of Astronomers Conference, Fostering Research in Astronomy and Astrophysics

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: The Department of Physics, Tezpur University, sponsored by the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune on Wednesday, started a two-day conference titled Northeast Meet of Astronomers (NEMA) at the university campus.

NEMA is a series of annual meetings, first initiated by the Department of Physics, Tezpur University in association with IUCAA in 2015. It aims to bring young and highly motivated students, researchers, college and university teachers of the Northeast region working or intending to take up research in the field of astronomy, astrophysics and astroparticle physics and related topics on a single platform. This is the 9th in the series.

Prof. Ajit Kembhavi, former director of IUCAA, Prof. Ranjeev Misra, Senior Professor and Dean, Visitor Academic Programmes, IUCAA, Dr. Kanak Saha, Professor, IUCAA and Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awardee were present on the occasion.

Delivering the inaugural address, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor of the University said that astronomy is not merely about gazing at the stars, but it is about seeking answers to the deepest questions of our existence. He further added that the discipline tries to understand the forces that shaped the universe.

Addressing the gathering Prof. Ajit Kembhavi mentioned Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) three ambitious space missions- Chandrayan, Aditya L1, and Daksha and explained the increasing role of India’s space prowess in space exploration.

Prof. Ranjeev Misra said that NEMA provides a supportive and stimulating environment for young researchers to grow, learn, and contribute to the field of astronomy and astrophysics.

Delivering the welcome address, Prof Pabitra Nath, Head, Department of Physics informed the august gathering about the events and insightful talks lined up for the next two days.

