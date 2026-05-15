Dima Hasao duo Honoured with ‘Unsung Everyday Heroes’ Award by Art of Living

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: In a moment of immense pride for Dima Hasao district, Swadeep Hasamsa and Benla Kemprai received the prestigious 'Unsung Everyday Heroes Award' from The Art of Living Foundation at a grand ceremony held at the Art of Living Ashram on Wednesday. The awards marked the 70th birth anniversary of Ravi Shankar and the 45th anniversary of the foundation, spotlighting individuals whose selfless service has quietly transformed communities.

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